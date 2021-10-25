New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $2.62 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.7% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,690. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

