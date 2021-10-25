New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $707,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

New York Life Investments Alternatives reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,888 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Splunk were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Splunk by 20.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $140,185,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $92,957,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 4,771.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after purchasing an additional 420,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth $51,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.98. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.