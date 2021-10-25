NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.09

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 33342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.