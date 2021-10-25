Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,372,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,096 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $151.77. The company had a trading volume of 202,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average is $148.47. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $80.42 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

