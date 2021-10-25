NEXT Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, NEXT has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $836,691.68 and $1,679.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.01 or 0.00312953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

