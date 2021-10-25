Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

EFRTF opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

