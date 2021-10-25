Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY) Director Purchases C$10,750.00 in Stock

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY) Director Jean-Sébastien David purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 877,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$377,519.36.

Jean-Sébastien David also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jean-Sébastien David bought 19,000 shares of Niobay Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,555.00.

NBY opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$30.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33. Niobay Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$1.19.

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

