noob.finance ($NOOB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,410.76

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. noob.finance has a market cap of $59,410.76 and $1,049.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One noob.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, noob.finance has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00069823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00074874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,214.21 or 1.00400314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.67 or 0.06592319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021099 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

