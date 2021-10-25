Norfolk Southern (NSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $286.54 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.24 and a 200 day moving average of $265.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

