Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.98% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $79,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

