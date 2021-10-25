Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.82% of UMB Financial worth $81,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $103.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

