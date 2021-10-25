Northern Trust Corp Purchases 154,403 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $82,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.90 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.