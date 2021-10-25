Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,541 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $80,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,388,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in APA by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA opened at $27.68 on Monday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

