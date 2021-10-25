Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,344 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $77,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $36,065,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII opened at $212.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average of $207.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

