Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 56,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

NWBI stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

