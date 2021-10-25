Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $26,000 in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,048,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

GNOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GNOG opened at $16.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

