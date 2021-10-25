Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $29,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $504.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.74 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $219.51 and a one year high of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $446.62 and its 200-day moving average is $367.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

