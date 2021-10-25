NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NorthWestern also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.43-3.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

