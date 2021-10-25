nOS (NOS) Market Cap Hits $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00075913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,854.77 or 0.99746686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.47 or 0.06648427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021356 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.