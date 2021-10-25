NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 49,853 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 105.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tilray by 93.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tilray by 235.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 103,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Tilray by 87.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 62,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $11.08 on Monday. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

