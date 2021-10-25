NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.