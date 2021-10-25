NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 157 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

Shares of SPGI opened at $450.49 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.