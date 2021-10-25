NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 219.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,380,000 after buying an additional 1,041,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 51.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,514,000 after buying an additional 988,479 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

