NovaPoint Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $147.49 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

