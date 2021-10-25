NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $1,643,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,042,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 180.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $221.45 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.45.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

