NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Piper Sandler

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $120.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2,414.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $167.86. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NovoCure by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 12,279.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,692,000 after purchasing an additional 356,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NovoCure by 27.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

