Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 173,355 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,355 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Copart worth $207,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Copart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $152.27 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.36.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

