Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,337,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $200,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $162.37 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

