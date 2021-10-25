Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $187.95 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dominion Energy worth $187,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,365 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $74,221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,973,000 after buying an additional 931,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

