Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $222.16 Million Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114,745 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Yandex worth $222,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 152,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,856,000 after acquiring an additional 49,668 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

YNDX opened at $75.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 148.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.