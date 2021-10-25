Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $249,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,796,000 after purchasing an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $291.23 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

