Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 158,452 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Veeva Systems worth $261,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $320.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.35, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.48 and its 200-day moving average is $298.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

