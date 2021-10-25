Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 18,210 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $214,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $2,757,491. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $316.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.08 and its 200 day moving average is $289.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

