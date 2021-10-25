NWI Management LP Has $83.06 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NWI Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,591 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.1% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $309.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $311.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

