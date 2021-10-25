Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Sells $472,506.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $472,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $61,224.48.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64.

On Thursday, August 26th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76.

NYSE OSH opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a PE ratio of -36.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Truist cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.41.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

