Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned about 0.09% of SpartanNash as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

SPTN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 147,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $827.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

