Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 40,000 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DraftKings by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Roth Capital started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.57. 77,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,717,310. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,749,286 shares of company stock worth $262,754,928. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

