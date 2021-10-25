Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 94.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after acquiring an additional 714,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,905. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

