Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Invests $3.55 Million in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Livent makes up approximately 0.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. 2,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

