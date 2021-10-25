Odey Holdings Ltd Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Odey Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 6.1% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 613,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 113,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $587,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.19. The company had a trading volume of 76,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,614. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $592.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

