Offshift Price Reaches $4.23 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and $106,564.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00006869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,453.44 or 0.99799980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00055972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.54 or 0.00669964 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001642 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

