Offshift Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. Offshift has a market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $225,089.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00006702 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,912.99 or 1.00102863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00056170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00047538 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00676722 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

