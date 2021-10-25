OKB Price Hits $26.56 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.56 or 0.00042198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $741.39 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00050616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00212503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00102627 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

