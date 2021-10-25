Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLPX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $29.00 on Monday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

