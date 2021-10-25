Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $47,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $11,162,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

