Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 140.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $6,435,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 395.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 63.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $405.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

