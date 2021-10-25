OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.15.

OneMain stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 620.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 104,912 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

