ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.