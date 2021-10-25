Only1 Price Tops $0.38 (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Only1 has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00050479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00214904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

