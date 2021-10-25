OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

OPBK stock remained flat at $$10.65 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $12.39.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

